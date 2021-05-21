Lawmakers Table Proposal To Stop Out-Of-State Trash From Coming To Old Town Landfill

State lawmakers have delayed taking action on a bill that would bar waste generated in other states from ending up at a government-owned landfill in Maine.

Members of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee unanimously voted Friday to carry the bill to the next session.

The Juniper Ridge Landfill north of Old Town is only allowed to take waste that’s from Maine. But a loophole allows out-of-state waste to go there under some conditions.

Environmental groups say that approach has made Maine a dumping ground for other states. Opponents say the bill would create challenges for waste handlers.

Sen. Anne Carney, it's sponsor, says her proposal needs more work.

