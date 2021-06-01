© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Politics

George. W. Bush Honors Parents During Memorial Day Festivities In Maine

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published June 1, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT
Former President George W. Bush marches with members of the American Legion Post 159 during a Memorial Day service in Kennebunkport, Maine, Monday, May 31, 2021.

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) - Former President George W. Bush spent his Memorial Day morning in Maine at a brief honor service before paying tribute to his late parents.

He marched with members of the American Legion Post 159 to a service on a bridge linking Kennebunk and Kennebunkport.

He then went to downtown Kennebunkport near the spot where his parents often watched the town's Memorial Day parade.

Two chairs with the names of former President George H. W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush were temporarily placed in their honor, even though the parade was not held this year.

