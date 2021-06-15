King Calls On Biden Administration For Better Oversight Of Nation's Energy Infrastructure Security

Senator Angus King of Maine is calling on the Biden administration to better coordinate oversight of the nation's energy infrastructure security.

King says the energy infrastructure is crucial to national security, citing New England’s growing reliance on natural gas for heating and electricity generation. He says the responsibility for the security of pipelines is divided between too many federal agencies. He raised the issue with energy secretary Jennifer Granholm the issue with Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm during a hearing Tuesday of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

"We’ve got FINSA at the department of Transportation we’ve got TSA at Homeland Security, we’ve got FERC and we’ve got the Department of Energy all with a piece of pipeline," King said. "This is unacceptable.”

Granholm said she agrees there should be a coordinated approach to security so that no system, be it a pipeline or electric grid, has to adopt its own basic security procedures.

King Granholm exchange “ Figure out where this should reside and to get on it promptly…yeah, as you know I am increased at least by the fact that TSA is now requiring pipelines to notify us when there is an effort at penetration from a ransomware attack.”

