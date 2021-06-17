© 2021 Maine Public
Mills Signs Bill To Divest State Investments From Fossil Fuels

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published June 17, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT
A refinery in Anacortes, Wash. In 2016, voters in Washington state rejected an initiative that would have taxed carbon emissions from fossil fuels such as coal and gasoline.
Gov. Janet Mills has signed into a law a bill that directs the Maine Public Employee Retirement System to divest $1.3 billion from fossil fuels within five years and directs the state treasury to do the same with other state funds. The governor's action makes Maine the first state in the country to commit to fossil fuel divestment through legislation and Cassie Cain of the coalition Maine Youth for Climate Justice and 350 Maine says she expects other states to follow Maine's lead.

"You know, there's other campaigns going in New York and California and Colorado. This sets a really good precedent that this is able to be done through legislation," Cain says.

Sponsored by Democratic Rep. Maggie O'Neil of Saco, the bill was backed by State Treasurer Henry Beck, Maine Youth for Climate Justice and environmental advocacy organizations who say that it's past time for public pensions and others to address the mounting climate risk by dropping fossil fuel investments from their portfolios.

Susan Sharon
Deputy News Director Susan Sharon is a reporter and editor whose on-air career in public radio began as a student at the University of Montana. Early on, she also worked in commercial television doing a variety of jobs. Susan first came to Maine Public Radio as a State House reporter whose reporting focused on politics, labor and the environment. More recently she's been covering corrections, social justice and human interest stories. Her work, which has been recognized by SPJ, SEJ, PRNDI and the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, has taken her all around the state — deep into the woods, to remote lakes and ponds, to farms and factories and to the Maine State Prison. Over the past two decades, she's contributed more than 100 stories to NPR.
