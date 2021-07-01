Former Maine Gov. LePage Edges Closer To A 2022 Run Against Mills

Former Governor Paul LePage took the first formal step Thursday toward another run at the Governorship in 2022.

LePage launched a website and registered a campaign committee with the State Ethics Commission signaling he has at least decided to test his support by raising money and campaigning well ahead of the January filing deadline to be on the ballot next year. LePage’s campaign has been rumored for months, and other possible Republican candidates have stayed quiet as they waited for him to make a move.

Incumbent Democrat Janet Mills has had a campaign committee and has been raising money for months, making clear that she is in the race to win.

