Maine House Sustains Mills’ Veto Of Gaming Bill

The House had given the measure more than a two thirds vote earlier in the process, but only 80 members voted to override Gov. Janet Mill’s veto of the legislation that would allow Maine tribes to build and operate gaming facilities.

For decades, Maine’s tribes have sought state approval of tribal gaming. This year they were hoping they would finally get state approval, but Governor Mills vetoed the legislation. The House failed to override her veto. Republican representative Joseann Dolloff of Milton Township argued the Governor was right to veto the bill.

"Maine could become Las Vegas because they wouldn’t have to ask anybody for approval and they could put them anywhere," Dolloff said.

Some suggested the proposal should go to referendum, but earlier referenda votes opposed tribal gaming. Tribal supporters argued the bill was carefully crafted to meet the concerns raised by the Governor and others, but they failed to convince enough members to override the veto. What is likely is the tribes will not give up and will again pursue state authorization for gaming.

“Promises made, promises broken," said Rep. Kyle Bailey, D-Gorham. "Again and again and again and again by my descendants and many of yours that have said one thing and done another.”

