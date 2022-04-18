Maine looks to fix its high preschool expulsion rate

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature is looking to cut down on suspensions and expulsions of students during early childhood. Maine has the second-highest rate of preschool student expulsion in the country.

The Legislature is considering a bill that would expand a pilot program that's already in use in half the state’s counties. The program makes mental health and child development consultants available to teachers, child care providers and parents. A bill before the Legislature would take it statewide. Both houses of the Legislature have approved the proposal and it faces further votes before enactment.