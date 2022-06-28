© 2022 Maine Public
Politics

Paul LePage opposes wind-energy farm that would be sited about 30 miles off Maine coast

Maine Public | By Fred Bever
Published June 28, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT
Offshore Wind Gulf Of Maine
Michael Dwyer
/
AP file
In this Aug. 15, 2016, file photo, wind turbines from the Deepwater Wind project stand in the sea off Block Island.

Former Gov. Paul LePage says if reelected in November, he would not proceed with Gov. Janet Mills' application to the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to site a wind-energy farm about 30 miles off Maine's coast.

"My minimum is 40 miles out. If you're out 40 miles or 50 miles I'll be all supportive. In the fishing waters I will not support windmills," he says.

LePage spoke at an event in Windham, where his candidacy was endorsed by the Associated General Contractors of Maine.

He also says he would oppose a new bulk transmission line the Legislature this year mandated for construction in northern Maine.

State regulators are seeking bids for that project, which would aim to encourage development of renewable energy resources in Aroostook County.

LePage, like incumbent Mills, is a supporter of the controversial western Maine transmission line initiated by Central Maine Power. A state Supreme Court decision on whether that project can proceed is pending.

