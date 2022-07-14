© 2022 Maine Public
Politics

Golden, Poliquin tout near identical amounts of campaign cash

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published July 14, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT
Bruce Poliquin (left) and Jared Golden.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden and Republican challenger Bruce Poliquin have a combined $4.6 million in campaign cash available for the upcoming rematch of the 2018 2nd District contest.

Golden and Poliquin both have $2.3 million of unspent cash, according to press statements from their respective campaigns released ahead of Friday's filing deadline.

Golden's camp claims he raised $975,000 in the second quarter, while Poliquin's said he raised about $600,000.

Independent Tiffany Bond is also running, but hasn't made fundraising a priority and hasn't registered with Federal Elections Commission, which tracks candidate contributions and spending.

The registration threshold is $5,000 in contributions or spending.

The candidate trio marks a near repeat of a 2018 contest in which Golden prevailed over Poliquin in a ranked-choice voting runoff.

The current race is expected to draw heavy spending from outside groups that will have far more money than the candidates to influence the contest, just as they did four years ago when the race shattered state spending records.

Steve Mistler
smistler@mainepublic.org
