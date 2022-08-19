Paul LePage threatens to 'deck' Democratic Party staffer recording him on video

Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage last weekend threatened a Maine Democratic Party staffer when the two crossed paths during an event in Madawaska.

In the video provided by the Maine Democratic Party, LePage is seen snatching a doughnut off the back of a parade float and hopping over a puddle.

As the staffer gets close to videotape the former governor, LePage warns him to stay six feet away — or else.

"Six feet away or I'm going to deck you," LePage says. "Come into my space you're going down. Enough is enough."

The audio is a bit hard to hear, but the governor tells the staffer that he'll deck him and that he's going down if he gets too close again.

The video then shows LePage conferring with two other supporters.

The Maine Democratic Party claims that the incident is further proof that LePage, who once challenged a Democratic lawmaker to a duel after leaving an obscene voicemail, has not changed despite efforts by Republicans to rebrand him as more mellow and policy-focused.

Republicans assert that the staffer, who is paid to track and video LePage to obtain embarrassing footage, snuck up on the former governor and that he is particularly sensitive to threats because of his rough upbringing and abusive childhood.

LePage is vying for a third non-consecutive term and attempting to deny Democratic Gov. Janet Mills a second term.

