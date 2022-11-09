Mainers are poised to elect their first two Somali-American state legislators

Voters in Lewiston and South Portland are on track to elect the first two Somali-Americans to the Maine Legislature. Mana Abdi of Lewiston ran unopposed, and while the results are not yet final, South Portland mayor Deqa Dhalac appears to be winning her race by a two-to-one margin with nearly all the votes counted.

Speaking at an election watch party, Dhalac says she wants her victory, and her political career, to inspire younger immigrants and youth of color to run for office.

"So that these young people can say, 'The House is mine too, the Senate is mine too, the city council is mine too.' So those are the things that are really my top priorities," she says. "So I said, 'We have all of these young people in our community that are so vibrant, and so well educated, and so well driven, I need to really step up and do this.'"

Dhalac says her top issues are climate change, housing, and cultural inclusion.

Meanwhile, Lewiston Democrat Mana Abdi won her race for District 95 unopposed, after her GOP opponent dropped out in August.

Abdi says with her election, Maine’s government has become more reflective of the state’s changing population.

"The demographics of Maine is going to change. And I think the more work we do that that's going to require us to work even harder to ensure that our government is reflective of that, or systems is reflective of that. And our schools are reflective of that, right, like people in power are reflective of that," she says.

Abdi says she’s focused on addressing the housing shortage and increasing funding for education.