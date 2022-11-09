With no candidate winning 50% of vote, 2nd District race officially heads to ranked-choice runoff

The race for Maine's 2nd Congressional District is officially headed for a ranked-choice runoff next week.

According to unofficial results, incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden was leading former Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin by more than 11,000 votes with about 90% of precincts reporting. But because Golden is still shy of the 50% threshold, the race will be decided by a ranked-choice tabulation for the second time in four years.

During that process, the second-choice preferences of independent candidate Tiffany Bond will be awarded to either Golden or Poliquin. Bond had received roughly 20,000 votes, or about 7% of the total.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Wednesday that the ranked-choice runoff in the 2nd District race will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in Augusta. The event is open to the public and will also be livestreamed online.