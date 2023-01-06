Pingree calls turmoil over Speaker’s seat ‘a sad day for our country’

Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree called the Republican deadlock over the next House Speaker a serious issue that is stopping government.

In a video statement recorded outside of the Capitol Friday morning, Pingree called it a "sad day for our country" because it was the 2-year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection and because one branch of Congress cannot function. Pingree said that without a speaker in place, the other House members cannot be sworn in and do work despite Congress being in session for four days.

"This is another day of not having a Speaker, of basically government being shut down,” Pingree said. “And while there is all kinds of politics going on and people are making jokes or seeing the light-hearted side of this, this a very serious moment for our country. Just like two years ago in January 6, we do not have a functioning House of Representatives. This has fully stopped government . . . Essential things that are critical to operate government are not happening right now.”

Pingree and Maine's other representative, Rep. Jared Golden, have united with their Democratic colleagues to consistently cast votes for Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York for speaker. But Republicans control the chamber. And as of Friday evening, a small group of GOP holdouts were preventing leading candidate Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California from gaining the majority vote he needs to pick up the speaker’s gavel.

The House was expected to return at 10 p.m. Friday for a 14th round of balloting as negotiations continued between McCarthy, his allies and his Republican detractors.