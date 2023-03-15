© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Bangor City Council explores using federal relief money to rennovate the City Hall HVAC system

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published March 15, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT

The Bangor City Council is in discussions about spending federal relief money on renovating the City Hall HVAC system, which is strongly opposed by social service advocates who say the money should go to address homelessness, affordable housing and other major issues. Doug Dunbar of Penobscot Cares, a coalition of 30 social service organizations, said the idea of spending such funds on City Hall renovations is offensive.

"There's never been a time in Bangor's history that we've had so many unhoused individuals and families, including children. There's never been a time when we've had so many overdose deaths. There's never been a time when so many people have been waiting for mental health services. So every dollar is precious," Dunbar said.

Bangor has received more than $20 million dollars in America Rescue Plan Act funds. Under two million dollars of it has been allocated to four projects, three of which address homelessness, affordable housing and behavioral health issues. The formal application for Bangor's funding is still being developed. The money must be used by the end of 2026.

Carol Bousquet
