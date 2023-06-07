© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Sen. King cosponsors bill that would boost tax credits for low-income housing

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published June 7, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT
Senate Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks chairman Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, to examine the President's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2024 for the National Park Service.
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
Senate Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee on National Parks chairman Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, to examine the President's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2024 for the National Park Service.

Maine Sen. Angus King has cosponsored a bill that would boost availability of low-income housing tax credits.

The Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act would increase the amount of financing available by 50%. It would also help states more easily provide tax credits to private developers by lowering the amount states need to contribute to a project to get the maximum amount of credits from 50% to 25%. Those credits are used to acquire, rehab or build housing for low-income residents.

Those provisions and others will particularly help rural Maine, King says, by making more funding available for projects overall.

"There is no single solution to this housing issue. The underlying problem, however, is a lack of supply, which increases the price. And the one law Congress can't repeal is the law of supply and demand," King says.

A version of the bill has been introduced periodically since 2016, according to the Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition, an advocacy group that promotes affordable housing built with the tax credits. It has gathered dozens of bipartisan sponsors since being introduced in May.

King says the bill is urgent as Maine continues to face a housing shortage. The state is short of an estimated 20,000 housing units. He expects Maine could see the benefits within the next year or two as projects get approved.

Tags
Politics Angus King
Caitlin Andrews
Reporter Caitlin Andrews came to Maine Public in 2023 after nearly eight years in print journalism. She hails from New Hampshire originally.

See stories by Caitlin Andrews