© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Republicans pick up seat in Maine House with special election win

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published June 14, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT
Abden Simmons
Campaign photo
/
https://www.facebook.com/abdenformaine/
Abden Simmons

Republicans have picked up another Maine House seat following a special election in the Midcoast.

Republican Abden Simmons defeated Democrat Wendy Pieh on Tuesday in a race for House District 45, which encompasses Waldoboro, Washington, Bremen, Friendship and Louds Island Township. According to the Bangor Daily News, Simmons received 52.2% of the vote.

Simmons is a commercial fisherman who previously served one term in the House. He will fill the seat vacated by Democrat Clinton Collamore, who resigned earlier this year after being charged with forging signatures to qualify for public campaign financing. Simmons' victory will give Republicans one more vote in the House, but it won't affect the balance of power because Democrats still hold 81 of the 151 seats.

Tags
Politics Maine House of Representatives
Kevin Miller
kmiller@mainepublic.org
See stories by Kevin Miller