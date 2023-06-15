© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Politics

Overhaul of Maine highway funding moves ahead in Legislature

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published June 15, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT
A motorist from Massachusetts fills his truck with gas at a rest area on the Maine Turnpike, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Kennebunk, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
An effort to overhaul the way Maine pays for road and bridge maintenance has taken a significant step forward.

The state Senate gave preliminary approval Wednesday night to a proposal that’s aimed at ending the state's reliance on gas taxes to finance road and bridge projects. Supporters say the measure would generate more than $100 million dollars in the next fiscal year by capturing 40% of sales taxes on vehicle purchases and 40 % of taxes collected by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Republican Sen. Rick Bennett of Oxford says gas taxes will continue to decline as the auto industry shifts toward electric vehicles.

"If we don't act now, it is only going to get worse. We need to act and I applaud all of those in bringing this to reality," Bennett says.

The proposed transportation budget still faces multiple votes. But Sen. Peggy Rotundo of Lewiston, who co-chairs the Appropriations Committee, says it will keep the Highway Fund solvent and avoid a partial shutdown of the DOT on July 1.

Kevin Miller
kmiller@mainepublic.org
