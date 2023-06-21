Tribal bill advances in Legislature with bipartisan support in crucial first vote

A bill that would extend to the Wabanaki Nation the same benefits that other tribes across the country receive under federal laws took a major step forward in the Legislature on Wednesday.

In a crucial first test, the bill spearheaded by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross received just over two-thirds support in the chamber on Wednesday afternoon. If those numbers held, that would be enough to override a seemingly inevitable veto from Gov. Janet Mills, whose administration has raised serious concerns about potential implications of the bill.

Mills has, instead, offered to work with the tribes and Maine’s congressional delegation to address specific discrepancies between state and federal laws — an offer that has, so far, been declined by tribal leaders.

The legislation, LD 2004, bill is a top priority for Wabanaki leaders in Maine this session. It would supersede the landmark 1980 Maine Indian Claims Act by explicitly stating that all laws passed by Congress to benefit other federally recognized tribes would also apply in Maine unless the four Wabanaki tribes are explicitly carved out. Leaders of the Passamaquoddy Tribe, the Penobscot Nation, the Mi’kmaq Nation and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians contend that Maine state government over multiple administrations have invoked the 1980 agreement to block federal laws from applying to tribes in Maine.

Rep. Aaron Dana from the Passamaquoddy Tribe said the change will benefit surrounding communities because tribes will be more economically self-sufficient.

"Today is a day when we can take a major first step forward in modernizing the 40-year-old Maine Indian Land Claims Settlement Act,” Dana said on the House floor. “This not a sweeping change, though. This is about first incremental steps towards a bigger change."

That “bigger change” is a reference to the broader sovereignty push that tribal leaders have made in recent years, picking up significant public support as well as large numbers of allies in the Democratic caucuses at the State House. Tribal leaders have also made major inroads with Republican lawmakers during the past year.

The 21 House Republicans who voted for the measure included House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham of Winter Harbor, who said he has devoted more time to this bill in recent months than to any other bill in his career.

"We aren't reinventing the wheel,” Faulkingham said. “Five hundred other federally recognized tribes benefit from these laws across the nation. We can allow these laws to benefit our tribes the way they are supposed to while also maintaining the protections in the 1980 agreement."

But the Mills administration counters that the bill is overly broad and could warns that it would only lead to legal conflicts as well as regulatory confusion over whether state or tribal regulations applied on lands.

The administration also argues that the tribes already have access to all but a handful of the federal laws. According to an analysis by Mills’ chief legal counsel, Jerry Reid, most of the 151 federal laws enacted since 1980 “address obscure issues and do not, or would not, provide any clear benefit to the Wabanaki Nations.”

Writing to the Judiciary Committee that reviewed the bill, Reid said he identified eight federal laws that do not apply in Maine because of the 1980 agreement and that four of those “could be made applicable in Maine without controversy or delay by agreed-upon federal legislation.”

Reid also reiterated the administration’s offer to work with the tribes on other policy conflicts.

“We view that as a responsible alternative means to addressing this issue without the serious problems that LD 2004 presents by purporting to ‘adjust’ a set of unidentified state laws in unspecified ways, all of which deprives ordinary citizens of the ability to know what laws are in effect and under what circumstances,” Reid wrote earlier this month.

The measure now goes to the Senate for consideration, potentially on Wednesday night. Should it pass both chambers and be sent to Mills, it would require two-thirds votes in both chambers to override a gubernatorial veto.