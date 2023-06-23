© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Politics

Golden bill aims to restrict wind projects in lobstering area

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published June 23, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT
This Friday, Sept. 20, 2013 file photo shows the country's first floating wind turbine works off the coast of Castine, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
This Friday, Sept. 20, 2013 file photo shows the country's first floating wind turbine works off the coast of Castine, Maine.

Rep. Jared Golden introduced a bill on Thursday that would prohibit commercial offshore wind development in Lobster Management Area 1. This is the area used by most Maine lobstermen who fish in federal waters.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is now soliciting feedback on where to site wind projects on millions of acres in the Gulf of Maine. Maine's congressional delegation and Gov. Janet Mills wrote a letter to the bureau this month, urging the same prohibition. But Golden is concerned that the agency might not be listening.

"I think everyone is concerned whether or not BOEM really listens," Golden said in a video call with reporters on Friday, "or whether or not the federal government will comply with the wishes of the state in federal waters."

Golden said he's not opposed to offshore wind projects if they deliver affordable energy and contribute to Maine's energy demands without harming fishing.

Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
