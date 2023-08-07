Maine's congressional delegation wants to discontinue effort to create High Peaks refuge

Maine's congressional delegation is asking the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to end its evaluation of 200,000 acres in western Maine for the possible creation of a National Wildlife Refuge.

The department is considering the creation of a 5,000-15,000 acre refuge in the High Peaks region, saying the goal is to protect wildlife and recreational access.

Bob Carlton, forester and resident of Freeman Township, has started a grassroots effort opposing the refuge. He says many residents and town leaders are against federal oversight of land that is already being conserved on a local level.

"Never give up local control of your land. That's what it's all about. When I say local, we start with the town, then go the county and then to the state. That's the way it should be," he says.

Carlton says almost 90,000 acres in the region are already under conservation because of local efforts.

"We think that we have a good blend of conserved land. We have the Appalachian Trail running through High Peaks. We're doing it here in Maine. We like what the state does. We feel we can control it locally," he says.

In their letter to the assistant secretary of fish and wildlife, U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins and U.S. Rep. Jared Golden say that residents oppose the idea and that the department has failed to clearly articulate the need for a federal refuge.