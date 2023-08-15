Portland voters will again consider rent control changes this November

For the third time in about a year, Portland voters will weigh in on another ballot measure aimed at changing the city's rental control policy.

The latest citizen-initiated proposal would exempt landlords who own nine units or less from Portland's rent control ordinance, which sets limits on how often and how much rents can be increased.

Portland's existing rent control policy, approved by voters back in 2020, already includes exemptions for landlords with two to four units who also live in the building.

Voters approved a measure last November that ensured that tenants receive at least 90 days' advance notice of rent increases. And back in June, Portland voters rejected an initiative would have eliminated a 5% cap on rent increases when a unit changes hands.

This latest measure will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot.