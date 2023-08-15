© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
WMEA-HD 90.1 FM in Portland is off the air; WMEA-FM (non HD) is still on the air. | Bangor area listeners and viewers: Blackcap Mountain tower maintenance estimated timing is August 2 through August 16. Click here to learn more!
Politics

Portland voters will again consider rent control changes this November

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published August 15, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, a "For Rent: sign hangs outside a Portland building.
Troy R. Bennett
/
BDN file
In this Nov. 7, 2017, file photo, a "For Rent: sign hangs outside a Portland building.

For the third time in about a year, Portland voters will weigh in on another ballot measure aimed at changing the city's rental control policy.

The latest citizen-initiated proposal would exempt landlords who own nine units or less from Portland's rent control ordinance, which sets limits on how often and how much rents can be increased.

Portland's existing rent control policy, approved by voters back in 2020, already includes exemptions for landlords with two to four units who also live in the building.

Voters approved a measure last November that ensured that tenants receive at least 90 days' advance notice of rent increases. And back in June, Portland voters rejected an initiative would have eliminated a 5% cap on rent increases when a unit changes hands.

This latest measure will appear on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Tags
Politics rent control
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko