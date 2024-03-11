Maine ballot initiative would set limits on individual contributions to super PACs

The backers of a Maine ballot initiative to limit donations to super PACs say their proposal could set a national precedent. And they say they are willing to take the issue all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Super PACs are political action committees that can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money as long as there is no direct coordination with candidates or political parties. But a citizens initiative likely headed to Maine voters this fall would prohibit donors from contributing more than $5,000 annually to super PACs that make so-called independent expenditures in Maine.

Supporters say the measure would still allow super PACs to spend unlimited amounts of money. But they argue a $5,000 cap could reduce the temptation to strike backroom deals between politicians and large donors who funnel money through super PACs.

Cara McCormick with the group Citizens to End Super PACs told legislators this week that the group fully expects a court challenge if Maine voters approve the limits.

"But this is actually what we want and look forward to. It has been more than a decade since the Supreme Court last ruled on a major campaign finance reform case. But as the stoic say, the obstacle is the way. We relish this fight. This is how the sausage gets made in a democracy," she says.

The campaign collected enough voter signatures to qualify for the November ballot. But first, the Legislature will vote on whether to approve the initiative as written or send it along to voters.