Veterans for Peace kick off walk from Ogunquit to D.C. to urge end of war in Gaza

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 7, 2024 at 3:51 PM EDT
Veterans for Peace begin their walk from Ogunquit, Maine to Washington D.C. in support of ending the war in Gaza. May 7, 2024.
Veterans for Peace begin their walk from Ogunquit, Maine to Washington D.C. in support of ending the war in Gaza. May 7, 2024.
Patty Wight / Maine Public
Veterans for Peace get ready to begin their walk from Ogunquit to Washington D.C. on May 7, 2024.
Veterans for Peace get ready to begin their walk from Ogunquit to Washington D.C. on May 7, 2024.
Patty Wight / Maine Public
Vietnam Veterans Windsor Wade from Geneva, New York and Doug Rawlings of Chesterville, Maine ready to embark on their walk for peace.
Vietnam Veterans Windsor Wade from Geneva, New York and Doug Rawlings of Chesterville, Maine ready to embark on their walk for peace.
Patty Wight / Maine Public

As pro-Palestinian protests erupt at college campuses across the country, a group of veterans kicked off a 600-mile peace walk from Ogunquit to Washington, D.C. Tuesday morning.

The group of 24 veterans lined up single file and began the walk from Ogunquit beach, waving flags and holding signs that call for peace.

Participants said it's important to speak out because they've seen firsthand the devastation of war. While many in the group are from Maine, Vietnam veteran Windsor Wade traveled from his hometown of Geneva, New York to join the walk.

"Instead of sitting around the house and complaining about what's happening in Gaza, you've got to get out and make a statement," he said. "And this is why I'm here. My outrage as to, our country is complicit in the genocide that's taking place in Israel."

The walk is organized by Veterans for Peace, an international organization that began nearly 40 years ago in Maine. Its executive director, Will Hopkins, said human rights and dignity for Palestinians also provides safety for Israelis.

The group said that with each step in the 600 mile long journey, they hope to change the hearts and minds of people they encounter so that war is no longer tolerated. While a handful plan to walk the entire distance, others will join for certain portions. They expect to reach D.C. on July 6.
Politics
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight