Mills declines to remove Oxford County sheriff after petition alleges illegal, unethical conduct

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has decided not to remove Oxford County's sheriff, after county commissioners petitioned for his dismissal.

The petition cited a pattern of troubling behavior by Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright. Commissioners allege he sold guns from evidence and oversaw school resource officers who lacked proper certification, among other behaviors they called illegal and unethical.

To evaluate the petition, Mills appointed a former Maine Supreme Court justice, who recommended against Wainwright's removal. In her response, Mills said she agreed with the justice's recommendation but said her decision was not vindicating.

In Maine, the governor has sole authority to remove a sheriff from office.