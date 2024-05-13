© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Mills declines to remove Oxford County sheriff after petition alleges illegal, unethical conduct

Maine Public | By Andrew Catalina
Published May 13, 2024 at 2:18 PM EDT
Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright (left) and his attorney Jonathan Berry argued at a hearing Monday that the governor should not remove Wainwright from his position as sheriff. The Oxford Count commissioners say they're concerned about a pattern of troubling behavior by Wainwright in recent years, and are asking Governor Janet Mills to remove him.
Kaitlyn Budion
/
Maine Public
Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright (left) and his attorney Jonathan Berry argued at a hearing in April that the governor should not remove Wainwright from his position as sheriff.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills has decided not to remove Oxford County's sheriff, after county commissioners petitioned for his dismissal.

The petition cited a pattern of troubling behavior by Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright. Commissioners allege he sold guns from evidence and oversaw school resource officers who lacked proper certification, among other behaviors they called illegal and unethical.

To evaluate the petition, Mills appointed a former Maine Supreme Court justice, who recommended against Wainwright's removal. In her response, Mills said she agreed with the justice's recommendation but said her decision was not vindicating.

In Maine, the governor has sole authority to remove a sheriff from office.
Politics
Andrew Catalina
Andrew Catalina is manager of digital news, responsible for editing and producing news content on all of Maine Public's digital platforms, in addition to myriad other news- and content-related roles.
See stories by Andrew Catalina
Related Content
Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright (left) and his attorney Jonathan Berry argued at a hearing Monday that the governor should not remove Wainwright from his position as sheriff. The Oxford Count commissioners say they're concerned about a pattern of troubling behavior by Wainwright in recent years, and are asking Governor Janet Mills to remove him.
  1. Oxford County Commissioners make case for sheriff's removal
  2. A Maine sheriff secretly sold dozens of guns from evidence