New poll finds Harris extending lead over Trump in Maine

A new poll from the University of New Hampshire shows Vice President Kamala Harris extending her lead over former President Donald Trump in Maine.

Harris leads Trump 55% to 38% in the new poll, more than doubling her margin from a previous UNH poll conducted last month shortly after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race.

Notably, the new poll found a statistical dead heat in Maine's more conservative second congressional district. Trump carried that district, and its single electoral college vote, by wide margins in both 2016 and 2020.

The poll also reflects a stark gender gap in voting preferences. Harris is leading nearly two to one with women voters, while Trump maintains a slight edge with men.