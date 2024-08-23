© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

New poll finds Harris extending lead over Trump in Maine

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published August 23, 2024 at 11:54 AM EDT
President Joe Biden, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia.
Patrick Semansky
/
AP file
President Joe Biden, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia.

A new poll from the University of New Hampshire shows Vice President Kamala Harris extending her lead over former President Donald Trump in Maine.

Harris leads Trump 55% to 38% in the new poll, more than doubling her margin from a previous UNH poll conducted last month shortly after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race.

Notably, the new poll found a statistical dead heat in Maine's more conservative second congressional district. Trump carried that district, and its single electoral college vote, by wide margins in both 2016 and 2020.

The poll also reflects a stark gender gap in voting preferences. Harris is leading nearly two to one with women voters, while Trump maintains a slight edge with men.
Tags
Politics Kamala HarrisDonald TrumpPresidential campaignpollsYour Vote 2024
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider