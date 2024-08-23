RFK Jr.'s name could still appear on Maine ballot even after suspending his presidential bid

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Friday that he is suspending his campaign for president in key battleground states. But that doesn't mean the independent's name will be automatically removed from ballots in Maine.

Kennedy had gathered enough petition signatures from registered Maine voters to qualify for the state ballot as an independent. Kennedy announced on Friday during a speech in Arizona that he was suspending his independent bid for president because he didn't see a path to victory. He also endorsed the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump.

Kennedy said he would ask to have his name removed from the ballots in some battleground states in order to avoid harming Trump's chances. According to The Associated Press, Kennedy made clear that he wasn't formally ending his bid, however, and said his supporters could continue to back him in the majority of states where he will stay on the ballot. The AP reported that Kennedy took steps this week to formally withdraw in Arizona and Pennsylvania.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said RFK Jr.'s campaign has until 5 p.m. this coming Tuesday to submit a written, signed request to remove his name from the ballot in Maine.

"We will be reaching out to the campaign to inquire as to their intentions and to let them know of the procedure here in Maine," Bellows said.

Bellows said that under Maine law, Kennedy's name would remain on the ballot if he does not formally request removal before the Tuesday deadline. Should he subsequently formally end his presidential bid, election officials would prepare and distribute a notice to voters letting them know that he had withdrawn and a vote for Kennedy would not be counted.

Kennedy initially ran as a Democrat but failed to make much headway against President Biden in part because of his controversial activism against vaccines. A group he founded, Children's Health Defense, is one of the most vocal organizations raising doubts about vaccine safety and vaccine mandates in the country. RFK Jr. is the son of former attorney general and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy as well as the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy.

Cornel West, who is a philosopher and political activist, has also qualified for Maine's ballot as an independent presidential candidate.