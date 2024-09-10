Outdoor groups launch 'Yes on Question 4' campaign

Outdoor groups today launched the "Yes on 4" campaign in support of the $30 million trail bond question on the November ballot.

If passed, the bond would administer the money for trail repairs and construction over four years, through grants to towns, organizations and clubs.

Supporters said the bond will support Maine's growing outdoor recreation economy, by repairing existing trails and building new ones.

Jenny Kordick is the executive director of Maine Outdoor Brands.

"I think we sometimes can take the outdoors and our outdoor access for granted in Maine, but it is something that we have to be continuously investing in," she said. "We know that other states around the country are investing in their outdoor recreation infrastructure, and so to stay competitive, it's also important for us to continue to do that and be known as an outdoor state."

Steve Kasacek with the Outdoor Sport Institute said a lot of trails around the state are struggling with deferred maintenance, as they are under heavy use and experience damage from intense storms.

"So this trail bond is really going to help unlock a lot of money to do that work, which is really important work, and so a lot of that work is going to lead to better conservation value from these lands, because we're going to fix up trails that might be eroding or might be in the wrong place," he said.

And Kasacek said better trails help boost tourism and Maine's outdoor economy, while making many towns a more attractive place for young residents.

The bond funds would go toward the design, maintenance and construction of new and existing trails. The bond can also be used for motorized and non-motorized trail projects.