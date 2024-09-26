Maine could get funding from a national Democratic group to fight post-election lawsuits

Maine is among several states slated to get funding to fight post-election lawsuits.

The Democratic Association of Secretaries of State has earmarked $5 million to support secretaries of state in Maine, Michigan, Nevada, and North Carolina.

Deputy executive director Drew Godinich said it's an effort to prepare for what his group expects will be a flood of Republican lawsuits targeting election officials, mirroring legal challenges to the 2020 election.

"Donald Trump and his allies launched nearly five dozen legal challenges to the results of the election and lost all of them," he said. "However, that resulted in millions of dollars in legal fees that were being paid by election officials in both their personal and their public capacities."

Godinich said Maine was included on the list due to its highly competitive second congressional district, whose single electoral college vote could be critical in a close election.

Godinich said the group did not coordinate with secretaries of state beforehand, and that the amount of money sent to each state will depend on how post-election legal fights play out.

Maine Public's Your Vote coverage is made possible through the support of AARP Maine, MEMIC, and the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein.