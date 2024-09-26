© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Maine could get funding from a national Democratic group to fight post-election lawsuits

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published September 26, 2024 at 5:33 PM EDT
Voters entering the polling station at the Expo building in Portland on Tuesday.
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public
Voters entering the polling station at the Expo building in Portland.

Maine is among several states slated to get funding to fight post-election lawsuits.

The Democratic Association of Secretaries of State has earmarked $5 million to support secretaries of state in Maine, Michigan, Nevada, and North Carolina.

Deputy executive director Drew Godinich said it's an effort to prepare for what his group expects will be a flood of Republican lawsuits targeting election officials, mirroring legal challenges to the 2020 election.

"Donald Trump and his allies launched nearly five dozen legal challenges to the results of the election and lost all of them," he said. "However, that resulted in millions of dollars in legal fees that were being paid by election officials in both their personal and their public capacities."

Godinich said Maine was included on the list due to its highly competitive second congressional district, whose single electoral college vote could be critical in a close election.

Godinich said the group did not coordinate with secretaries of state beforehand, and that the amount of money sent to each state will depend on how post-election legal fights play out.

Maine Public's Your Vote coverage is made possible through the support of AARP Maine, MEMIC, and the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein.
Tags
Politics presidential electionsvoting lawvoting rightsYour Vote 2024
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
See stories by Ari Snider