Why are Mainers voting on a new state flag?

Mainers will decide on Election Day if the Pine Tree Flag should be Maine’s official state flag. Again.

If voters say yes, the flag with a pine tree, blue north star and buff background will replace Maine's current flag — the blue flag with a coat of arms — as the official state flag.

So what is the history of Maine’s state flag? And why are Mainers voting on a new one? That's what we dive into in this episode of Maine Explained.

