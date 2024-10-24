© 2024 Maine Public

Why are Mainers voting on a new state flag?

Maine Public | By Esta Pratt-Kielley
Published October 24, 2024 at 8:13 AM EDT

Mainers will decide on Election Day if the Pine Tree Flag should be Maine’s official state flag. Again.

If voters say yes, the flag with a pine tree, blue north star and buff background will replace Maine's current flag — the blue flag with a coat of arms — as the official state flag.

So what is the history of Maine’s state flag? And why are Mainers voting on a new one? That's what we dive into in this episode of Maine Explained.

Maine Explained is a YouTube-first video series from Maine Public that answers questions about the history, culture and the latest news in the pine tree state. Visit youtube.com/mainepublic for the latest episodes.
