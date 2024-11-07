© 2024 Maine Public

106.5 WMEF-FM in Fort Kent is off the air for needed maintenance and upgrades including a new antenna installation. This work is estimated to last thru Friday. We apologize for the disruption.

It appears that voters have approved Maine's referendum on preserving historic buildings

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published November 7, 2024 at 5:38 PM EST
The Starling Grange in Fayette
Maine Preservation
The Starling Grange in Fayette

It appears that voters have approved Maine's referendum on preserving historic buildings.

The Bangor Daily News and its national partner, Decision Desk HQ, called Question 3 Wednesday but the Associated Press says it's still too close to call.

The ballot question asks for $10 million in borrowing to restore historic buildings owned by governmental and nonprofit organizations.

Kirk Mohney, Director of the Maine Historic Preservation Commission, said there has not been a significant bond issue for historic preservation in Maine since 1985.

"The buildings that are going to benefit from this program are what knits communities together. All across the state it's where people gather for town meetings, gather at their local libraries or for cultural performances," Mohney said.

Brad Miller of Maine Preservation, said the funding would support projects such as replacing a roof, preserving stained glass windows and upgrading electrical systems.

"In the state of Maine there aren't too many bricks and mortar capital improvement grant opportunities for nonprofits and local governments. This new fund will go a long way toward making necessary repairs on community buildings across Maine," Miller said.

Any state money approved for a project must bring in a match of at least 25% in private or nonprofit funds.

The Maine Historic Preservation Commission will administer the grant program and hopes to have it ready for applications a year from now.
Politics Your Vote 2024
Carol Bousquet
