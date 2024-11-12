© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Ballot scanning to begin for ranked-choice runoff in Maine's 2nd District

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published November 12, 2024 at 5:11 AM EST
Ballot boxes are brought in to for a ranked choice voting tabulation in Augusta, Maine, Nov. 12, 2018.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Ballot boxes are brought in to for a ranked choice voting tabulation in Augusta, Maine, Nov. 12, 2018.

State election officials will begin scanning and uploading ballots Tuesday from Maine's 2nd Congressional District race as part of the ranked-choice runoff.

Initial results show U.S. Rep. Jared Golden leading Republican Austin Theriault by more than 2,100 votes. But the presence of a declared write-in candidate, Diana Merenda, made the race a ranked-choice contest. And Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows ordered a runoff because none of the candidates won more than 50% of the total ballots cast during last week's election.

Law enforcement officers had retrieved all of the ballot materials from across the 2nd District as of Friday and transported them to Augusta. This afternoon, staff in Bellows' office will begin uploading those results into a database. That process typically takes several days before the actual ranked-choice tabulation is run.

Maine's 2nd District is one more than a dozen House races nationwide that have yet to be called by The Associated Press one week after polls closed.
Tags
Politics 2nd Congressional DistrictYour Vote 2024
Kevin Miller
kmiller@mainepublic.org
See stories by Kevin Miller