Ballot scanning to begin for ranked-choice runoff in Maine's 2nd District

State election officials will begin scanning and uploading ballots Tuesday from Maine's 2nd Congressional District race as part of the ranked-choice runoff.

Initial results show U.S. Rep. Jared Golden leading Republican Austin Theriault by more than 2,100 votes. But the presence of a declared write-in candidate, Diana Merenda, made the race a ranked-choice contest. And Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows ordered a runoff because none of the candidates won more than 50% of the total ballots cast during last week's election.

Law enforcement officers had retrieved all of the ballot materials from across the 2nd District as of Friday and transported them to Augusta. This afternoon, staff in Bellows' office will begin uploading those results into a database. That process typically takes several days before the actual ranked-choice tabulation is run.

Maine's 2nd District is one more than a dozen House races nationwide that have yet to be called by The Associated Press one week after polls closed.