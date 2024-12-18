Gov. Mills appoints first director of newly-formed Office of New Americans

Governor Janet Mills today appointed Tarlan Ahmadov as the first director of Maine's newly-formed Office of New Americans.

The office is tasked with boosting economic opportunities for immigrants and coordinating between agencies and organizations that work with Maine's immigrant communities.

Ahmadov currently oversees employment programs at the Maine Department of Labor, and was formerly the state refugee coordinator through Catholic Charities Maine.

Ahmadov immigrated to the U.S. from Azerbaijan over twenty years ago, and is the founder of the Azerbaijan Society of Maine.

In a statement, he said his priorities will be to "strengthen workforce integration, support immigrant entrepreneurs, and foster welcoming opportunities across the state."

Mills signed an executive order last year directing the Governor's Office of Policy Innovation and the Future to create the new office. Funding for two positions was included in the most recent supplemental budget.

Eighteen other states have similar offices.

For disclosure, Ahmadov also serves on Maine Public's board of trustees.