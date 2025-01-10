Gov. Mills proposes $11.6 billion budget, setting stage for months of debate in Augusta

Gov. Janet Mills released a two-year, $11.6 billion budget proposal on Friday that she said protects “core commitments” made by state government in recent years while trimming spending in other areas.

Mills said her proposal is a “balanced approach” that includes both investments in areas like education and health care but also some programmatic changes. While Mills is not proposing any changes to Maine’s income tax, she is floating the idea of increasing the tobacco tax for the first time in 20 years.

Like many states, Maine is seeing the flow of revenues start to flatline after years of steady growth, as predicted. At the same time, the massive infusions of federal dollars into state coffers that began during the pandemic are ending.

“This was a difficult budget to put together,” Mills, a Democrat serving her second term, said in a statement. “Our economy is strong but our revenues are leveling off and while prior legislatures have made many important and worthwhile investments, we have to consider what we can sustain in this budget cycle.”

Mills' proposal will likely serve as the building block as state lawmakers craft a final spending plan over the next several months. While the Legislature is controlled by Democrats, their majority is slim and Republicans are expected to push back hard against additional spending as well as any attempt to increase taxes.

Mills wants the state to continue funding 55% of K-12 education costs — a requirement under state law that was never met until a few years ago — and to keep returning 5% of tax revenues back to municipalities through “revenue sharing.” Her budget plan would also continue providing up to two years of free community college to recent high school grads and to fully fund the free school meals program for all public, K-12 students.

The governor also plans to cover an estimated $118 million shortfall in the current budget — which ends June 30 — in the state’s Medicaid program, known as MaineCare.

But to trim costs, the administration has proposed scaling back the monthly stipends — begun during the pandemic — to child care workers. The budget plan would also trim $132 million from current obligations by eliminating cost-of-living adjustments to MaineCare reimbursement rates paid to providers and would avoid nearly $8 million by eliminating “food stamp” benefits to non-citizens, such as asylum seekers, who are authorized to work but are unemployed.

“Many of these decisions were not easy and they were not done lightly,” Kirsten Figueroa, commissioner of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, said in a statement. “But they are decisions that must be made if we are to maintain these core commitments to Maine people.”

Overall, the budget proposes spending approximately $400 million less than would be required to fully fund all programs in the current budget. Despite those reductions, however, state spending would still increase by roughly $1.1 billion over the current budget.

Republicans are likely to seize on that increase as further evidence of what they describe as the “reckless” spending habits of Mills and the Democratic leadership in the Legislature over the past six years. Some Democratic lawmakers, meanwhile, will likely be unhappy with some of the proposed cuts in the budget.

Maine’s revenue forecasters recently revised their projections to say that the state will take in roughly $200 million more than originally projected. Mills plans to tap that surplus and supplement it with additional “targeted revenues.”

One new revenue source proposed by the governor would come from a $1-per-pack increase in Maine’s cigarette tax, which currently stands at $2. Taxes on other tobacco products, including vape cartridges, would also increase under the plan, generating an estimated $80 million over the biennium.

Maine currently has the second-lowest tobacco tax in New England and last increased the tax in 2005.

This story will be updated.

