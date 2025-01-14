© 2025 Maine Public

Protect Our Care Maine urges U.S. Senators to oppose RFK Jr. nomination

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published January 14, 2025 at 5:52 PM EST
(From left to right) Former state public health official Deborah Deatrick, Protect Our Care Maine Director Toby McGrath, Rep. Dan Shagoury and Rep. Anne Graham urged Maine's U.S. Senators to oppose Robert F. Kennedy Junior's nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Kaitlyn Budion
/
Maine Public
(From left to right) Former state public health official Deborah Deatrick, Protect Our Care Maine Director Toby McGrath, Rep. Dan Shagoury and Rep. Anne Graham urged Maine's U.S. Senators to oppose Robert F. Kennedy Junior's nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Two Democratic lawmakers and a former state public health official joined with the advocacy group Protect Our Care Maine today to oppose Robert F. Kennedy Junior's nomination as U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary.

Deborah Deatrick, former vice president of community health at MaineHealth who also served as director of the state office of dental health, said she's concerned about Kennedy's statement that the new administration would recommend removing fluoride from public water systems.

"I would just underscore that the reason for doing this is that we have problems with oral health in the state of Maine, going back to the early 80s, when I was the state dental director, we had problems, and we still have problems today," Deatrick said.

She said Maine law already allows communities served by a public water utility to vote on whether to fluoridate drinking water.

Deatrick was joined at the Augusta press conference by Democratic State Representatives Dan Shagoury and Anne Graham, who emphasized what they said are the dangers of Kennedy's comments opposing vaccines.

Shagoury said vaccines are important for the health of Maine people and for the state's economy.

"If there were an outbreak of a major disease like measles or the one that really terrifies me is polio, imagine the impact that would have on our tourist industry," he said.

Graham said Kennedy is completely unqualified for the position, due to his lack of medical and governmental experience.
