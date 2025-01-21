Gov. Mills says she is reviewing Trump's executive actions

Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday she still reviewing how the slew of executive actions from President Trump will affect Maine.

Mills was more reserved than some of her Democratic colleagues after Trump quickly began following through on his campaign promises on immigration, energy and pardons for January 6th rioters. Immediately after Trump's election, Mills also steered clear of joining a group organized by other Democratic governors to oppose Trump.

But Mills did take one subtle jab at the president on Tuesday based on his other campaign promises.

"We're reviewing the series of executive orders issued by President Trump yesterday and today to understand what impacts there may be, if any, on the state of Maine," Mills said. "Meanwhile, I am waiting for the president's plan to bring down the cost of eggs and bread, heating and housing, and prescription drugs. We have yet to see that plan."

Some of Trump's executive actions could have significant impacts on Maine or Mills administration initiatives that depend on federal assistance.

Trump moved to temporarily halt offshore wind leases and permitting. Offshore wind is a key part of the Mills administration's ambitious goals for moving Maine away from fossil fuels and toward an electric grid heavily supplied by renewable energy. For instance, the administration has been working with a consortium that includes researchers at the University of Maine to launch a floating wind turbine pilot project in federal waters in the Gulf of Maine. And last year, the Biden administration issued leases for several commercial offshore wind projects in the Gulf of Maine.

The president also reiterated his plan impose a 25 percent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, which would likely spark retaliatory tariffs from those countries.

Canada is Maine's largest trading partner, accounting for $1.4 billion or 48% of all exports from Maine in 2023, according to federal data. Mexico is the fourth-largest destination for Maine exports while China — another potential target of higher tariffs under Trump — is the state's third-largest export market.