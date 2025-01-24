Susan Collins, Angus King back Donald Trump's pick to lead the CIA

U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King of Maine both voted Thursday to confirm President Donald Trump's pick to lead the CIA.

The Republican-controlled Senate approved John Ratcliffe's nomination, 74-25. Collins, a Republican, and King, an independent, supported him to become the nation's spy chief.

During Trump's first term, King opposed Ratcliffe's nomination to lead the Department of National Intelligence, citing his inexperience and concerns that he would use the agency in service of Trump or a partisan agenda.

In fact, those concerns among senators led Trump to withdraw Ratcliffe's first nomination in 2019, but he was renominated in 2020 and served as DNI director for the remainder of the president's first term.

He will now lead the CIA, which became a cabinet-level post under President Joe Biden.

Ratcliffe has already been sworn in by Trump.