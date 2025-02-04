Maine braces for increased energy prices from Trump tariffs, despite 30-day postponement

President Trump’s looming tariffs on Canadian energy resources could hit Maine homes and businesses but officials say the impacts are still uncertain.

Maine relies heavily on Canada for refined petroleum products including heating oil, used in over half of homes in the state.

But it could also affect electricity prices, particularly for some 58,000 customers in Eastern Maine who rely on the New Brunswick power grid.

Bill Schofield with Van Buren Light and Power said he has had a hard time getting good answers about what happens under a new tariff.

The municipal utility serves about 1,400 customers.

"We pay $90,000 a month for electricity, and then if they embark on a 10% that is easy math," Schofield said. "Where am I going to come up with that and how are we going to fund that, I’m going to have to fund that by customers paying more, which is going to be an issue."

Tariffs on Canada were set to go into effect on Tuesday before the president delayed them for at least 30 days.