State lawmakers consider new proposal intended to crack down on excessive dog barking

State lawmakers are considering a measure that would expand Maine's nuisance dog laws to address excessive barking.

Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, said he introduced the bill on behalf of residents who are bothered by their neighbor's 15 hunting dogs, kept in a pen outside, that bark constantly.

"The issue goes beyond the town I talk about in my district. I've heard from lots of others," he told lawmakers at a public hearing Thursday. "But I don't want to be too heavy-handed about this approach, either. Hopefully this will give more tools for citizens to express themselves."

The measure would allow Mainers who have been bothered by a nuisance dog that "disrupts the peace," to file a complaint with a sheriff, local law enforcement officer or animal control officer. After an investigation, law enforcement could issue a civil violation and fine to the owner.

Opponents of the proposal told state lawmakers these matters should be dealt with locally, and kennel operators said it could lead to unintended disputes with their neighbors.

Many municipalities already have their own excessive barking ordinances.

"If I'm hunting with my dogs, and somebody is camping and hears my dogs barking, would that then be considered a nuisance?" said Matt Fournier, president of the Maine Sporting Dog Association.

Bennett said the measure is designed to provide guidance to towns that may not have an ordinance.