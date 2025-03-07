Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson eyes run for governor in 2026

Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson announced Friday that he's considering a run for governor next year.

The logger from Aroostook County served six years heading the Legislature's upper chamber.

Jackson has long been considered a likely gubernatorial candidate in 2026, so his announcement that he's beginning an exploratory committee is no surprise.

The Democrat is fiercely pro-union and an ally of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

But his pursuit of a populist agenda in the Legislature sometimes clashed with the policies of Gov. Janet Mills.

Jackson has previously made a bid for higher office, entering the Democratic primary for the 2nd Congressional District seat in 2014. He lost that contest to former legislator Emily Cain.

In a statement, Jackson said he's still mulling his run to replace the term-limited Mills next year. But he said it's clear Washington Democrats don't understand the frustration among working class Mainers who are frustrated by policies crafted by monied interests and corporations.

"As I drive across Maine I see the real anger that Mainers feel and the anger comes from the realization that no matter how hard they try they are falling further behind," he said. "It is the realization that they are losing their place in this world and that nobody is helping them or even listening."