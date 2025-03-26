Former federal worker from Maine joins class action suit against Trump's anti-DEI firings

A southern Maine resident is among a class of federal workers from multiple agencies challenging the Trump administration's decision to fire them because of their involvement in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The American Civil Liberties Union in Washington, D.C. filed a complaint today on their behalf.

The day after President Donald Trump's inauguration, Mahri Stáinnak said they were placed on administrative leave from their job at the Office of Personnel Management while being investigated for involvement in DEI work, and notified soon after that their employment would be terminated in March.

Stáinnak, who said they'd worked in federal government for over 16 years, said they were shocked and confused by the whole process, because while they had previously worked on DEI efforts, they'd recently taken a new position at OPM focused on talent retention, "which is not a diversity, equity, inclusion job at all," Stáinnak said. "And I said as much, and it didn't matter."

They were fired this week.

"The Trump administration has illegally, inappropriately targeted me and tons of other folks because of assumptions they're making about our values," Stáinnak said.

Stáinnak is now a named plaintiff on a class action complaint on behalf of workers across the federal government who the ACLU of D.C. said were unconstitutionally targeted by the administration for their perceived political beliefs.

"What they cared about is punishing people who are associated with diversity, equity, and inclusion, this concept that President Trump doesn't like and associates with his political opponents," said Scott Michelman, the group's legal director.

Michelman said his group is bringing the complaint to an administrative board, and will seek review by a federal court if the board does not grant relief.

Stáinnak, for their part, said they want to see the firings reversed.

"I want all of us to be able to go back to our jobs. I want all of us to get back to work, to working for the health and safety and happiness and prosperity of everybody who lives in this country," Stáinnak said.