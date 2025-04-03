Donald Trump targets Susan Collins over proposed Canadian tariffs

Maine Sen. Susan Collins joined three other Republicans in voting Wednesday to support a resolution that aimed to undo the Trump administration's tariffs on Canadian goods.

"The price hikes that will happen for Maine families every time they go to the grocery store, they fill their gas tank, they fill their heating oil tank . . . will be so harmful," Collins said in a floor speech.

The 51-48 vote took place several hours after President Trump had announced sweeping new tariffs on most trading partners across the globe. Trump did not change the tariffs on Canada that his administration had imposed last month, although he did announce that 25% tariffs on imported vehicles and vehicle parts would kick in as planned starting Thursday. Canada and Mexico are major sources of both cars and car parts sold in the U.S.

Earlier Wednesday, President Trump posted on social media that Collins and three other Republican senators were "playing with the lives of the American people" by supporting the bill sponsored by Democrats. The bill, led by Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine and co-sponsored by independent Sen. Angus King, would have ended the national emergency that Trump created and has cited as part the tariffs.

Trump said tariffs are needed to force Canada to do more prevent fentanyl from moving across the border. And he accused the four Republicans — Collins, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Kentucky Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul — of being "unbelievably disloyal to hardworking Majority Leader John Thune, and the Republican Party itself."

But data from U.S. and Canadian border agencies show that a fraction of the fentanyl trafficked into the U.S. comes from Canada — less than 0.1% total border seizures between 2022 and 2024, according to statistics released by the office of Canada's fentanyl czar. And in a floor speech on Wednesday after Trump's post, Collins said on the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon that, unlike China and Mexico, Canada is not "complicit" in fentanyl trafficking.

Canada is Maine's top trading partner, by far. And Collins said that tariffs will hurt Maine's farming, fishing and paper industries because raw and processed products sometimes move across the border multiple times. She also said that 95% of heating oil and much of the gasoline consumed in Maine come from Canada.

"As price hikes always do, they will hurt those the most who can afford them the least," Collins said.

King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, also accused the Trump administration of starting a trade war with Canada based on "a false narrative" about large amounts of fentanyl coming across the northern border.

"Launching a trade war with Canada will harm Maine families and many key industries our state relies upon like the lobster fishery and agriculture," King said in a statement. "As co-chair of the bicameral, bipartisan American-Canadian Economy and Security (ACES) Caucus, I will always vote to protect our economy and partnership with Canada. But I’m also committed to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to protect Maine people and Americans from harmful policies that threaten existing relationships with our strongest allies.”

The bill is largely symbolic, however, because Trump has said he would not sign it, even if it managed to get through the Republican-controlled House.