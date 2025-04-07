Angus King introduces bill to help international STEM students stay in the U.S.

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine has introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at making it easier for international students with STEM degrees to stay in the U.S. after graduating.

He said the goal is to bolster the country's science and technology workforce.

"I've been saying for years, we should staple green cards to these graduate degrees," he said. "Keep that talent here, rather than educating them here and then sending them somewhere else to start their businesses."

King said the bill would open up more green cards to STEM graduates with job offers in the U.S. and allow university students enrolled in STEM programs to apply for a green card while still in school.

He said the bill also protects American workers by requiring employers to first recruit U.S. born workers.

The bill has received backing from a wide range of labor and educational groups.