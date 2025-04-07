Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Angus King introduces bill to help international STEM students stay in the U.S.

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published April 7, 2025 at 4:24 PM EDT
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, questions former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, during the Senate Intelligence Committee hearings for her confirmation at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington.
John McDonnell
/
AP file
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, questions former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, during the Senate Intelligence Committee hearings for her confirmation at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington.

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine has introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at making it easier for international students with STEM degrees to stay in the U.S. after graduating.

He said the goal is to bolster the country's science and technology workforce.

"I've been saying for years, we should staple green cards to these graduate degrees," he said. "Keep that talent here, rather than educating them here and then sending them somewhere else to start their businesses."

King said the bill would open up more green cards to STEM graduates with job offers in the U.S. and allow university students enrolled in STEM programs to apply for a green card while still in school.

He said the bill also protects American workers by requiring employers to first recruit U.S. born workers.

The bill has received backing from a wide range of labor and educational groups.
Politics Senator Angus KingworkforceSTEM
Ari Snider
asnider@mainepublic.org
