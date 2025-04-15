Maine House advances a bill increasing the legal age to marry

The House voted Tuesday to increase the legal marrying age in Maine to 18.

Two years ago, state lawmakers increased the minimum age from 16 to 17 as long as the minor has permission from a parent or guardian. But the bill being debated in the Legislature this session, LD 1185, would prohibit anyone from obtaining a marriage license in Maine until age 18.

Supporters said increasing the minimum age to 18 will help deter forced or arranged marriages. They also pointed to data showing that individuals who get married before legal adulthood are more likely to get divorced or drop out of high school.

Rep. Amy Kuhn, D-Falmouth, said minors can have trouble entering contracts or accessing domestic violence shelters on their own. Kuhn also noted that every other New England state prohibits marriage by those under age 18.

"But overall, the data show that these mostly girls really are at risk," Kuhn said during House debate on the bill. "Married minors are not fully emancipated and as a result they have limited legal rights. And when they need to get themselves out of a bad situation, it can be hard to do that."

The bill advanced on a bipartisan vote of 93-52. But some Republicans pointed out that the Democratic-controlled Legislature has, in recent years, changed the laws to allow minors to receive abortions and gender-affirming hormone treatment without parental consent in some circumstances.

Rep. Jennifer Poirier, R-Skowhegan, mentioned those other controversial policies as she explained why she had ultimately decided to support the bill prohibiting marriage until age 18.

"These young people are not old enough to understand the long-term impacts of these life-altering decisions, like a marriage," Poirier said. "I am changing my original stance . . . and will be on the record with a vote that makes a statement to all Mainers that these kinds of decisions do have a very significant impact on a young person's life. And it can wait. It can wait until they are 18 years old."

The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.