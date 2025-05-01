Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Susan Collins, Angus King back failed effort to check Trump's unilateral tariffs

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published May 1, 2025 at 11:50 AM EDT
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, chat Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Bath, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, chat Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Bath, Maine.

Maine U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King voted Wednesday for a failed effort to block President Donald Trump's global tariffs announced last month.

The resolution marked the second attempt by Democrats and several Republicans to reassert Congress' authority to check Trump's erratic deployment of import taxes that have worried businesses, rattled financial markets and raised concerns about an economic downturn.

The vote in the Senate came the same day that the Commerce Department announced the first contraction in the U.S. economy in three years.

Collins and King have both been critical of the president's tariffs and joined a previous resolution that would have stopped his import taxes against Canada.

While the Canada resolution passed the Senate, it and the one that failed Wednesday had no path in the House. That's because Republicans in the House enacted a rule last month that would delay any votes on tariff resolutions until later this year.

The move effectively blocked their own ability to check the president's broad use of emergency powers to assess import taxes.
Politics
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
See stories by Steve Mistler