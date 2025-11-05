Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine congressman Jared Golden decides not to seek reelection to US House

Maine Public | By Steve Mistler
Published November 5, 2025 at 3:47 PM EST
Kris Bridges
/
Maine Public
Jared Golden at an October 2020 debate hosted by Maine Public.

This story will be updated.

Citing hyper partisanship and a dysfunctional Congress, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden announced Wednesday that he's abandoning his reelection bid.

Golden made the announcement in a lengthy column published in the Bangor Daily News in which he lamented the increasing hostility in the nation's politics and threats against him and his family.

He also took aim at what he described as the pugilistic voices taking control of the Democratic Party, comparing its current trajectory with the Tea Party that disrupted Republican Party politics 15 years ago.

Golden has been under fire by fellow Democrats and he drew a primary challenger in former Secretary of State Matt Dunlap. He was on track to face former Republican Gov. Paul LePage if he won the primary.

In his column, Golden wrote that he wasn't afraid of losing, but dreaded the prospect of winning because of the hostility between to the two parties and in the inability of Congress to serve its constituents.

His announcement marks a major shakeup in the 2nd Congressional District race. He's managed to hold the seat since 2019 despite the district's increasingly rightward turn during the rise of President Donald Trump.
Steve Mistler
Journalist Steve Mistler is Maine Public’s chief politics and government correspondent. He is based at the State House.
