Veteran and self-described 'non-politician' files for GOP nomination in 2nd Congressional District

A political newcomer from Washington County has officially joined Maine's 2nd Congressional District race, offering what he says would be a "break from the status quo" of D.C. politics.

But veteran James Clark will have to convince Republican voters to choose him over former Gov. Paul LePage in next year's June primary.

Clark said he has lived and worked in "scores of countries" during his years in the Army and in his career in national security, cybersecurity and as a consultant with government agencies. After buying property in Washington County three years ago, he and his family recently moved near East Machias from California.

Friends of James L. Clark / https://www.voteforclark.com/ James Clark, a veteran who says his career has taken him around the world, is running for the Republican nomination in Maine's 2nd Congressional District.

He's never held political office before. But Clark says he decided to join the 2nd District race as an alternative to what he sees as a political factory run by the two parties that produces scripted, inauthentic candidates that are not addressing the major issues facing the country.

"The saying goes in leadership that if you don't show up, somebody else will fill that vacuum," Clark said. "So you have to ask yourself if you are willing to participate? . . . I really asked myself do I want to sit and watch, as I have for the last several decades, or do I want to stand and be counted and be an example to my children, be an example to my friends and try to stand up for what's right."

Clark said in an interview he has nothing against LePage but he paints him as a political insider after eight years as governor.

"I want make sure the people of the 2nd District — Maine and this country — have alternatives to the status quo," Clark said. "And that may be that they elect him and he trounces me in the primary. Who knows. But that's for the people of Maine to decide."

Clark describes himself as a moderate overall, leaning to the right on some issues, such as the 2nd amendment and limited government, and to the left on others. Among the top issues he highlights on his campaign website are putting families first, a secure border, protecting free speech and constitutional rights, and ending the "debt spiral."

The 53-year-old also pledged to only serve three terms in the House, if elected. There are currently no other Republican contenders in the race to succeed Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat who surprised many earlier this fall by announcing that he will not seek a fifth term in Washington.

Golden attributed his decision to the increasingly entrenched partisanship in D.C. and a culture of incivility in politics, including numerous threats to himself and his young family.