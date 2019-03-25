Agreement Reached To Sell Emera Maine To Canadian Company

Emera Maine, the power company that serves much of northern Maine, is being sold. In a press release, the utility says it's entered into a purchase agreement with ENMAX Corp.

ENMAX is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

The agreement incldes Emera Maine, and its regulated electric transmission and distribution company in Maine in the $959 million purchase price.

Company officials say they'll release more details about the sale at a press conference in Bangor at 10:30 on Monday.

This story will be updated.