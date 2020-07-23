Bates May Put Some Students Up In Area Hotels

Bates College may house some students in area hotels come this fall.

The Sun Journal reports the school is working to comply with social distancing recommendations by revamping its dorms to ensure student safety during the pandemic.

Mary Pols, a spokesperson for Bates, told the Sun Journal it’s too soon to know exactly how many students will return to the campus in the fall. But the school must have enough beds on campus in case health concerns do appear.

The school says any plans to house students off campus would include transportation to the school, access to residence life staff and other student services.

The school plans to rolls out a mix of in-person and remote-learning options in the fall.