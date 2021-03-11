The Birds of Maine: New Bird Guidebook; What Birds To Look For This Season; Conservation Efforts

Spring birding season is beginning, and birding experts will offer tips on where to go and what to look for in the weeks ahead. They will also discuss the unusual bird sightings in Maine in recent months. Also, the long-awaited book by the late Peter Vickery, Birds of Maine, was recently published—we’ll learn about this comprehensive resource for bird enthusiasts.

Panelists: Jeff Wells, vice president, boreal conservation, National Audubon Society

Barbara Vickery, conservationist, biologist; wife of Birds of Maine author Peter Vickery

Doug Hitchcox, staff naturalist, Maine Audubon