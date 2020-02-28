Camden Conference: Joshua Tucker and Kathleen Hall Jamieson

Wednesday, March 4 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us back to the recent Camden Conference focusing on The Media Revolution: Changing The World. The second of three programs features Joshua Tucker from New York University speaking on Social Media, Democracy, Fake News And Fact Checking, followed by Kathleen Hall Jamieson from the University of Pennsylvania, who focuses on Cyberwar: Coping With The Challenges Posed By Trolls And Hackers.

Joshua Tucker

Speaker

Social Media, Democracy, Fake News and Fact-checking

Joshua A. Tucker is Professor of Politics, affiliated Professor of Russian and Slavic Studies, and affiliated Professor of Data Science at New York University.

He is the Director of NYU’s Jordan Center for Advanced Study of Russia, a co-Director of the NYU Social Media and Political Participation (SMaPP) laboratory (csmapnyu.org), and a co-author/editor of the award-winning politics and policy blog The Monkey Cage at The Washington Post. He serves on the advisory board of the American National Election Study, the Comparative Study of Electoral Systems, and numerous academic journals, and was the co-founder and co-editor of the Journal of Experimental Political Science.

His original research was on mass political behavior in post-communist countries, including voting and elections, partisanship, public opinion formation, and protest participation. More recently, he has been at the forefront of the newly emerging field of study of the relationship between social media and politics. His research in this area has included studies on the effects of network diversity on tolerance, partisan echo chambers, online hate speech, the effects of exposure to social media on political knowledge, online networks and protest, disinformation and fake news, how authoritarian regimes respond to online opposition, and Russian bots and trolls.

An internationally recognized scholar, he has served as a keynote speaker for conferences in Sweden, Denmark, Italy, Brazil, the Netherlands, Russia, and the United States, and has given over 100 invited research presentations at top domestic and international universities and research centers over the past 10 years. His research has appeared in over two-dozen scholarly journals and has been supported by approximately $16 million in funding from a wide range of philanthropic foundations, as well as the National Science Foundation. His most recent book is the co-authored Communism’s Shadow: Historical Legacies and Contemporary Political Attitudes (Princeton University Press, 2017), and he is the co-editor of the forthcoming Social Media and Democracy: The State of the Field (Cambridge University Press, 2020). Follow him @j_a_tucker.

Kathleen Hall Jamieson

Speaker

Cyberwar: Coping with the Challenges Posed by Trolls and Hackers

Kathleen Hall Jamieson is the Elizabeth Ware Packard Professor of Communication at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication, the Walter and Leonore Director of the university’s Annenberg Public Policy Center, and Program Director of the Annenberg Retreat at Sunnylands.

She has authored or co-authored 16 books, most recently Cyberwar: How Russian Hackers and Trolls Helped Elect a President (Oxford University Press), which won the 2019 R.R. Hawkins Award from the Association of American Publishers. Including Cyberwar, six of the books that Jamieson has authored or co-authored have received a total of nine political science or communication book awards (Packaging the Presidency, Eloquence in an Electronic Age, Spiral of Cynicism, Presidents Creating the Presidency, and The Obama Victory.) She co-edited The Oxford Handbook of Political Communication and The Oxford Handbook of the Science of Science Communication. Jamieson has won university-wide teaching awards at each of the three universities at which she has taught and has delivered the American Political Science Association’s Ithiel de Sola Poole Lecture, the National Communication Association’s Arnold Lecture, and the NASEM Division of Behavioral and Social Sciences and Education Henry and Bryna David Lecture. Her paper “Implications of the Demise of ‘Fact’ in Political Discourse” received the American Philosophical Society’s 2016 Henry Allen Moe Prize. Jamieson’s work has been funded by the FDA and the MacArthur, Ford, Carnegie, Pew, Robert Wood Johnson, Packard, and Annenberg Foundations. She is the co-founder of FactCheck.org and its subsidiary site, SciCheck, and director of The Sunnylands Constitution Project, which has produced more than 30 award-winning films on the Constitution for high school students. Jamieson is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Philosophical Society, the American Academy of Political and Social Science, and the International Communication Association, and a past president of the American Academy of Political and Social Science.

Source: www.camdenconference.org